Today's Forecast: Wind chills below zero

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be the coldest high temperature of the season thus far with daytime readings only in the teens. Brisk winds will drive wind chills below zero most of the day! There's a chance for a few lake-effect snow showers along/west of U.S. 131 with an inch or so of accumulation. Two things will mitigate heavy snow. A dry airmass, plus a low temperature inversion around 5,000 feet. Arctic air will be with us today and Tuesday morning before temperatures moderate late Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of this week looks to be on the dry an quiet side with more accumulating snow possible this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131. An inch or so may fall. Highs in the middle teens. West winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills as low as zero to -10.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few lake effect snow showers or flurries along/west of U.S. 131. Lows in the single digits to below zero in outlying locations. Feels-like temperatures below zero. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Lingering lake effect flurries and snow showers, mainly during the morning west of U.S. 131. Otherwise, some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Still breezy! Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

