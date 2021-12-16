Today's Forecast: Wind and record warmth

LANSING, Mich. — High temperatures will be in the lower 60s early this morning before falling through the day behind a strong cold front. The core of the strongest winds occurs early this morning, then very gradually diminish through the late afternoon/evening. Wind gusts between 55 and 65 mph are likely along the lakeshore, with wind gusts between 50 and 55 mph inland. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been posted for Oceana, Muskegon, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Ottawa counties. The strongest winds will occur in these areas. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for Kent, Montcalm, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. Both the advisory and warning remain in effect through 4 P.M. today. We expect widespread power outages across the state. Cooler temperatures in the 30s will follow the rest of the week. There's a chance for some light snow and mixed precipitation on Saturday. Very small chances exist for any accumulating snow before Christmas.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and very windy! Highs in the lower 60s early, then falling into the upper 30s by early evening. Winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Scattered power outages continue statewide with this event!

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Breezy and cool. Lows around 30. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snowflakes and light mixed precipitation. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

