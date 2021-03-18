Today's Forecast: Wind advisory in effect

LANSING, Mich. — A few light rain showers this morning are likely across the area. a WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 8 A.M. through 8 P.M. with strong northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. We should see some gradually clearing through the mid/late afternoon. Friday, high pressure will build into the region leading to an abundance of sunshine that continues into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm from the 40s Friday, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year. It looks to stay dry until late next Tuesday at the earliest, perhaps more likely Wednesday. Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 A.M.!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy early with a few light rain showers. Gradual afternoon clearing. Windy too! Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40/45 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild! Highs in the lower 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook