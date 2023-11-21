Today's Forecast: Widespread to scattered rain and breezy winds

LANSING, Mich. — The rain has arrived and will continue into most of the day as a low pressure system moves into the Great Lakes, tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Total rain accumulations look to be a widespread three quarters of an inch with some areas near an inch of rain. By Wednesday, cooler air may linger around the Great Lakes and create some light lake effect rain or snow in the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Thanksgiving is looking dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs reach the middle 40s.

