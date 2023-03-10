Today's Forecast: Widespread snow showers and slick travel

MID-MICHIGAN — Widespread wet and heavy snow showers are accumulating over West Michigan this morning. Plan ahead for moderate to heavy snowfall at times, which could reduce visibility. This will create travel impacts for this morning's commute. The evening commute looks relatively untouched, as snow showers begin to fizzle by the afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for everyone across West Michigan until 11 A.M. this morning. For more information regarding this storm, click HERE. Sunshine sweeps back in for Saturday, with a small chance for light snow on Sunday and Monday. Winter isn't over in West Michigan quite yet. Don't forget to move the clocks forward one hour THIS WEEKEND Saturday night as we return to Daylight Saving Time.

TODAY: Widespread accumulating snow likely through midday. Most locations will see about 3" to 6" of snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds northeast/north at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s. Don't forget to move the clocks FORWARD one hour as we return to Daylight Saving Time!

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some light snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of a few flurries. Highs in the middle 30s.

