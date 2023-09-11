Today's Forecast: Widespread rain showers with some thunder possible

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds are continuing to increase early this morning ahead of a cold front and low pressure system tracking east from the northern plain states. Showers will hold off until after daybreak this morning, but widespread showers will persist through the afternoon. A few weaker thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but no severe weather is expected with this system. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday, with two day rainfall totals exceeding one inch in many locations. Temperatures dip back into the 60s today and hold steady through Thursday, but 70s return again by next weekend with more sunshine.

