Today's Forecast: Well above average temperatures and partly cloudy

MID-MICHIGAN — A mild start to our last warm day for the season with temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Later today will make a run at 70 degrees, which could be the last 70 degree reading this year! A strong cold front arrives Friday and forces a pattern change with scattered rain showers and sharply colder air. Behind the cold front brings high temperatures only in the 30s, which will be the coldest air of the season so far. Along with the cold comes the chance for snow in West Michigan. Precipitation transitions from rain to snow on Saturday and remaining primarily snow Saturday night through Sunday. Minor snow accumulations will be possible mostly along and west of U.S. 131, with a slushy mix expected on the roadways. Preliminarily, we think one to three inches may fall in these areas. Watch out on bridges and overpasses, as they freeze first. Daytime high temperatures remain in the upper 30s next Monday and Tuesday with wintry mix chances returning on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for scattered rain showers as a strong cold front blasts through the state. Our warmest temperatures occur in the overnight hours in the mid/upper 50s, then sharply fall through the day in to the lower 40s. Lake effect rain/snow showers may occur by Friday evening/night!

SATURDAY: Sharply colder temperatures, cloudy, breezy, blustery. Chance of lake effect rain/snow showers. Accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Total accumulations of one to three inches will be possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late. Highs in the upper 30s.

