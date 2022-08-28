Today's Forecast: Warmer than average temperatures and a chance for pop-up storms

LANSING, Mich. — The rest of the weekend will feature a south to southwest wind which will drive up humidity and warmer air for this afternoon headed into Monday. A Few pop up showers or storms cannot be ruled out later this afternoon and evening. Sunday mugginess builds in, as highs rise to the upper 80s and could feel like 90. To kick off your work week we'll see chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which have the potential to be severe. We'll continue to keep you up to date on the changes in the outlook, but our main threats Monday would include strong winds, small hail and heavy downpours. Behind the precipitation, cooler temperatures await. The beginning of September starts off with mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Rain develops late at night. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, scattered pop-up storms are possible. Lows in the 70s. Dew points rise, winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: A morning shower, otherwise clearing clouds and lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: More of the same! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

