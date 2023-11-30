Today's Forecast: Warmer temps, breezy and mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — A frosty start to the morning with temperatures falling to around 30 degrees. The warmest day of the week is today though as high temperatures rebound to the lower 40s. Keep warm layers and your rain coat ready for the end of the week. An unsettled pattern brings the chance of a mix of rain and snow on Friday. Additional chances for a wintry mix develop on Saturday and Sunday, but no major-impact systems are on the horizon at this time. While a stray sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out on Monday, most of the region will stay dry. We bring back rain and snow mix chances next week Tuesday and Wednesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook