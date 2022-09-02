Today's Forecast: Warmer temperatures with increasing clouds

MID-MICHIGAN — Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies develop today, with high temperatures soaring to the middle to upper 80s and a touch of humidity working back in. This evening looks perfect for a bonfire! While most of your Labor Day weekend will be dry, there are a few chances for pop-up showers. A weak cold front slides across the state on Saturday, providing a few hit-or-miss showers late in the day on Saturday. As the front lingers into Sunday morning, a few additional stray showers are possible. Labor Day looks to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, although a pop-up shower can't be ruled out. Temperatures become comfortable in the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday after the cold front passes.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. A bit more humid. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning. The chance for spotty showers develops late in the afternoon and evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible near I-94. Highs in the upper 70s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. A stray, pop-up shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

