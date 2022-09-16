Today's Forecast: Warmer temperature trend continues into the weekend

MID-MICHIGAN — Many of our communities could be waking up to some patchy fog this morning. It should begin to lift around 10 A.M. Warmer air settles in for today and Saturday, along with a mix of sun and clouds. You might notice a haziness in the sky during the daytime hours on Friday due to west coast wildfire smoke moving in from strong winds higher up in the atmosphere. Our next system moves into the region overnight Saturday, eventually departing by early Monday. Most of the rain showers will be hit-or-miss, but the ones that do fall will count as our sixth weekend in a row with precipitation! The first day of fall is this upcoming Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 P.M.. We call it the autumnal equinox! Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average. Climate prediction outlooks point to a more 'on average' forecast after Thursday, so we can anticipate temperatures in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Patchy fog to start out the morning. Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few increasing clouds. Lows dipping to the lower 60s. Winds south between 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

