Today's Forecast: Warm with a mix of sun of clouds

MID-MICHIGAN — A crisp start to your Friday with cooler temperatures and mainly clear skies. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds today with a small chance for a pop-up afternoon / evening shower or storm. A slow-moving system is developing towards our northwest, which is expected to gradually build into West Michigan over the weekend. Scattered rain showers are anticipated to move into the region during the afternoon and evening on Saturday in ann on and off again pattern, providing more areas to receive showers and a few thunderstorms. The most widespread and steady rain is likely on Sunday and Monday. Dry skies settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. High temperatures for this 7-day period are likely to stay in the lower 80s to the upper 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray evening shower possible. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Calm winds to light southeast. Lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for scattered showers and storms late in the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

