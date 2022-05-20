Today's Forecast: Warm, humid, breezy with showers and possible strong storms later

MID-MICHIGAN — A mix of sun and clouds to kick off your Friday as we set up for a warm, humid and breezy day with storm chances. Our warmest temperatures for this week will occur today, with highs in the low/mid 80s. A cold front is expected Friday late afternoon/early evening, possibly firing up showers and thunderstorms. The severity and timing of these storms all boils down to the timing of the cold front, which is uncertain at this point. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather during Friday late afternoon and evening. Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats mostly after 2 p.m. today through midnight time frames. Showers and thunderstorms persist overnight into Saturday, where a few strong thunderstorms are possible. Some locations fall under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather as we can see scattered showers and storms all day. A few sprinkles are possible early Sunday, with dry skies and cooler tempertures for the rest of the day. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News app.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to possibly severe. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms continue. Breezy west winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A few light showers in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

