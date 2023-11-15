Today's Forecast: Warm & breezy with plenty of sun

LANSING, Mich. — Breezy conditions and mild temperatures are in the forecast this morning, along with a few passing clouds. Plan on spending plenty of time outdoors on today and Thursday! Mostly sunny skies are in store both days as temperatures climb. A cold front is set to pass on Friday, bringing scattered rain showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures. High temperatures return to the 40s by this weekend and next week. Our long-range forecast has cooler air hanging around for Thanksgiving.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook