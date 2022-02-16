Today's Forecast: Warm and breezy with rain later on

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan stays dry and breezy this morning, but we are monitoring and tracking a system arriving this afternoon with rain/wind/warmth. Winds will be southwest at 15-25 mph with 40 mph gusts. WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 10 a.m. today until 7 p.m. for Allegan, Barry Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. Rain showers transition over to a wintry mix or perhaps some freezing rain overnight then transition to snow showers on Thursday. Several inches of accumulation are possible depending on the exact track of this system. The track looks to be further south/east over southern Ohio will mean significantly less snow for our central viewing area. Areas around I-94 and south and east could see the highest snowfall totals upwards of six inches. WINTER STORM WATCH will be in place for Thursday for Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. Through this rain/snow melt and transition back to cold we could see some flooding impacts and ice jams on our rivers. Towards the end of the weekend and start of next week, we expect temperatures to rebound behind this system back into the 40s.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, and warmer with rain developing in the afternoon. A half inch of rain or more may fall plus some snow melt. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph with 35/40 mph gusts possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, wintry mix and breezy. Temperatures falling from the lower 40s around midnight.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix transitioning to snow. Several inches are possible depending on the track of this system. Falling temperatures through the day dropping from early overnight highs in the lower 40s at midnight and low/mid 30s at daybreak.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering lake effect snow chances. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

