Today's Forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered showers

LANSING, Mich. — A large low pressure system rotating through the Great Lakes will bring the chance of rain showers for some of us today. Only a tenth to quarter of an inch is anticipated. A rumble of thunder is possible too. Drier skies settle in for Wednesday before another round of showers on Thursday. A passing cold front Thursday could fire up a few thunderstorms, but many locations will likely get missed again with appreciable rain. Sunshine will be in full-force for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures back near 80 degrees.

