Today's forecast: sunshine with possibility of isolated storms

MID-MICHIGAN — Happy Saturday! There's a small chance for a stray, hit-or-miss shower both today and Sunday. More likely and widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected late Monday evening. Part of mid-Michigan currently fall under a slight risk for severe weather. The potential threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days of the bunch. Record highs on those days are in the mid 80s, and we won't be too far from that with highs around 80 to the lower 80s in many locations. Have a great weekend!

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. Possibility of a stray afternoon shower. Highs in the middle 70s. Light wind.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Calm wind.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. Possibility of a stray shower. Highs near 80 degrees. South wind at 5 to 15 mph, wind gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Clouds increasing during the evening with a shower and thunderstorm chance increasing. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Highs near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorm in the late evening. Highs in the middle 70s.

