Today's Forecast: Sunshine with increasing humidity

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies are on tap this morning with a refreshing start for our temps. Heat returns later today though with highs reaching the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies. Humidity will build in the late afternoon and evening today, as well. Thursday will feel muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. We are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather on Thursday, although this could be adjusted as we get closer to the event. Dry skies return just in time for Friday and Saturday. A few more scattered showers or storms are possible late Sunday and Monday.

