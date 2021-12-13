Today's Forecast: Sunshine with a slight breeze

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine continues today with a bit of a breeze. Plan on sustained winds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Temperatures will be above average for the start of our work week, with highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50. Near record high temperatures are possible this week Wednesday and Thursday as another strong storm system moves into the region. This system will also bring significant wind and increased rain chances Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. Our warmest temperatures on Thursday will occur in the morning before falling through the day. Cooler temperatures in the 30s will follow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. A little breezy with sustained winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. Winds light/variable.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east-southeast at 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers or drizzle possible. Near record warmth in the upper 50s to near 60. Breezy too!

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain shower chances as a strong cold front slides through the state. Windy too! Highs in the lower 60s early, then falling through the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook