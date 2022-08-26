Today's Forecast: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures to kick off the weekend

MID-MICHIGAN — This morning some left over drizzle or fog is possible for your A.M. commute. By midday, dry skies settle back in as clouds begin to decrease. Temperatures will rise to the high 70s. If you're headed out to Lake Michigan to enjoy the day, make sure you pay attention to the color of the flags. Beach Hazard is HIGH along the lake shore from Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties. Take precautions as waves could rise between 3 to 5 feet. There's also a Small Craft Advisory in place that expires late this evening. Your weekend is also looking fair, between the two weekend days, Saturday looks like your best day to spend outdoors. The chance for rain develops late Sunday night, extending into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the 7-day outlook.

TODAY: Some morning cloudiness and possible drizzle, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a little cooler. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. Winds northwest between 5 -10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Rain develops late at night. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Another mostly cloudy day with chances for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

