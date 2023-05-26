Today's Forecast: Sunny with seasonal temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Clear skies and light winds made way for a potential of patchy frost in our northern communities. Warmer air and sunny skies are on tap for this afternoon and the weekend! Your Memorial Day Weekend looks dry and warm, with temperatures rising to the 80s. A few models hint to seeing our first 90 degree day by next week. Our dry stretch continues through the work week.

