Today's forecast: sunny with gradually increasing clouds

MID-MICHIGAN — Dry conditions continue for Mother's Day, but the clouds will gradually thicken through the day. We expect the heat and humidity to increase into the low/mid 80s! We will likely see a long, dry, warm (really hot for this time of year) stretch of weather through (perhaps all) of this week. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. Please keep in mind with the extended dry conditions, hot temperatures, and low humidities, parts of northern lower and north central lower Michigan remain under a high fire threat. Burning is not advised.

TODAY / MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing high/mid level clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southeast 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s. Breezy southeast winds at 12 to 24 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm! Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Highs in the mid 80s. Isolated shower possible northwest of us.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook