Today's Forecast: Sunny with a breeze and hot temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — This is the week to keep a bottle of water nearby and find ways to stay cool! We're setting into another dry, hot stretch with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This dry stretch will continue to lock in our drought conditions across most of the state. We will have an elevated fire risk through Wednesday, as well. The heat, low humidity, and breeze out of the east could allow for a fire to spread rapidly. Do not burn! Summer officially arrives on Wednesday with the summer solstice, providing us with the most daylight of any other day... racking up more than 15 hours! The chance of rain will finally return by the end of the week. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Friday and this weekend, however any rain will be limited! The greater opportunity for widespread rain will be late Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front. At this point, a few stronger thunderstorms are possible.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook