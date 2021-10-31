Today's forecast: Sunny to partly cloudy, small chance of rain

LANSING, Mich. — Halloween Sunday looks mostly rain-free, perfect for trick-or-treating! Although, a passing light lake effect shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening as strong northwesterly winds pick up. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s for Halloween. A cooler pattern, the coldest of the season thus far, appears on track for next week with daytime highs in the 40s. It's possible to see a few quickly melting snowflakes midweek.

SUNDAY/HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of brief lake effect rain shower. Highs in the middle 50s. Strong northwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s. Strong northwesterly winds continue around 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few lake effect showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a few lake effect showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook