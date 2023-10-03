Today's Forecast: Sunny skies, record high temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for more heat! Afternoon highs will be near record warmth for October 3rd and 4th! Temperatures will be the closest to records today in the middle 80s. Clouds will increase and the wind will ramp up Wednesday ahead of a cold front, but any rain will hold off the evening and nighttime. Once the cold front passes Thursday, temperatures will crash by Friday with highs only in the 50s! Total rain accumulations look to be around a half an inch. We will finally enjoy fall air this weekend and next week. Friday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with highs this weekend only in the 50s!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook