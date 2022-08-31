Today's Forecast: Sunny skies and average temperatures dominate West Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN — A cooler, drier, and more comfortable air mass has settled into West Michigan. Skies will be mostly sunny today. Breezy conditions and strong wind gusts are likely to continue today, which will generate high waves and dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan. A HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk is in place for Wednesday along the lake shore, with SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES for boaters. For more information about the Lake Michigan beach forecast, click here. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are in store all day throughout the remainder of the week, both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures to end the work week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, along with low humidity. The next chance for rain develops on Saturday as a weak cold front slides into the state. Labor Day looks to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a shower can't be ruled out!

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest-west at 10 to 20 mph. HIGH SWIM RISK with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds north-northwest between 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance for a pop-up shower.

