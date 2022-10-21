Today's Forecast: Sunny & significantly warmer

MID-MICHIGAN — Many of us will be waking up to clear skies and chilly temperatures. Stronger southerly winds paired with sunshine will help influence a nice warm-up headed into the weekend. This upcoming weekend features a forecast we've all been hoping for in late fall! High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. Take full advantage of this prime weather and spend time outdoors this weekend as our beautiful Michigan fall colors approach peak, and it may be the last weekend of 70 degree temperatures for the season. A few clouds are possible late in the day on Sunday, with the chance of widespread rain showers developing late in the day on Monday as our next weather system arrives. The chance for rain extends into Tuesday as the cold front passes, with colder air filtering in by Wednesday. Thursday features partly cloudy skies and mid 50 degree temperatures, which tend to be average for this time of year.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm, and continued pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing late in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front presses through the state. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s to near 60.

