Today's Forecast: Sunny, pleasant, comfortable

LANSING, Mich. — Sharply warmer temperatures and more humidity will return for the this holiday weekend. Today's highs nudge into the lower 80s with full sunshine. Temperatures are expected to spike into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, along with an increase in humidity by Sunday. High heat and humidity will persist into early next week before the chance of rain returns by next Wednesday and Thursday.

