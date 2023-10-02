Today's Forecast: Sunny, near record high temps

LANSING, Mich. — Welcome to October! The first day of the month was summer-like hot, and the start of the work week is more of the same! We can anticipate a few more days of heat with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows and afternoon highs will be near record warmth for October 2nd ,3rd, and 4th! Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front, but expected to remain dry during the day. Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until Wednesday night and/or Thursday when the cold front passes. This looks to be the full transition into consistent Fall-like air, as temperatures plummet to the 60s and even mid 50s by the end of the week.

