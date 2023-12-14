Today's Forecast: Sunny, breezy, warmer

LANSING, Mich. — A wave of warmth is on the way beginning today and continuing through the weekend. High temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 40s. The next chance of a few rain showers arrives this weekend, but it's only a slight chance of some scattered light showers. As of now, forecast models are placing the best chance for rain late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures before and through Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. It looks like the pattern may start breaking down around or just after Christmas. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

