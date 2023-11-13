Today's Forecast: Sunny, breezy, mild

LANSING, Mich. — Clear skies and mild temperatures are expected this morning as we kick off a mild work week! A gradual warm-up will begins for the work week, as temperatures reach the mid/upper 50s to near 60 with mainly dry conditions. Sunshine will be in full force today and Tuesday with just a few clouds on Wednesday. The next chance for rain looks to arrive late Thursday evening into Friday, but total accumulations are looking minimal as we expect to cool back down behind the showers into the 40s.

