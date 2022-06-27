Today's Forecast: Sunny, breezy, cooler

MID-MICHIGAN — A cooler start to the work week as today’s afternoon high will only be in the lower 70s...about 10 degrees below normal. Plenty of sunshine expected today northwest winds picking up just a bit. Our next shower chance with some possible thunder comes late Tuesday evening overnight into Wednesday, although many areas will likely be missed. Temperatures briefly warm to around 90 by Thursday before another slightly better shower/storm chance arrives with another cold front on Friday. At this point, the majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the low/mid 80s through next Monday! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News App.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant, cooler, less humid. A bit breezy too. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, comfortable. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/southwest light.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. and warmer. A chance of a shower/storm by late evening/overnight. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a morning shower/storm along a cold front, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook