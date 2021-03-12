Today's Forecast: Sunny, breezy & chillier

LANSING, Mich. — After a weakening "cool front" moves through later this morning, high pressure will build into the region, delivering sunshine and dry conditions today, Saturday, and Sunday. The front will only provide some cool weather overnight tonight, with temps dipping towards 20°. The front, however, with increase the winds today. Winds chills will remain in the 30s as a result as gusts will approach 30 mph at times. High temperatures will be closer to March averages through Sunday, but still slightly above normal. Don't forget, move your clocks forward one hour Saturday before bed as we return to Daylight Saving Time. The next chance for precipitation will arrive later Monday and Tuesday. A few snow showers is possible during the next precipitation chance.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Clock spring forward as daylight saving time returns!

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Light mix possible late with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: A few rain showers early. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

