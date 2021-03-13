Today's Forecast: Sunny, breezy and mild

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure will hover around the state this weekend. That will help deliver mainly sunny and dry conditions both today and tomorrow. High temperatures the next few days will be in the upper 40s to near 50. There will be a bit of a breeze today, but it won't be nearly as strong as what we had yesterday. One final reminder, move your clocks forward one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Daylight Saving Time. Sunrise and sunset tomorrow will also be pushed back one hour, happening at 7:55 a.m. and 7:48 p.m. respectively. Clouds will increase and thicken on Monday and by Monday evening a rain/freezing rain/snow mix will develop across the region. High temps for most of next week will be in the 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 40s. Clock spring forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. as daylight saving time returns!

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Light wintry mix possible late with highs in the 40s. Minor ice/snow accumulations are not out of the question.

TUESDAY: A few rain showers early. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

