Today's Forecast: Sunny and warm conditions continue

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure will result in dry, sunny and comfortable weather conditions across Mid-Michigan for the remainder of the work week. Expect daily highs in the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will remain light and humidity levels will stay low. We expect more high level cirrus cloudiness to stream in on Friday, but still a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Looking ahead to the weekend, the high pressure ridge will begin to break down and allow for increasing clouds and perhaps a few showers by Saturday evening. Better shower chances arrive Saturday night and Sunday. We also cannot rule out the chance of a thundershower, but severe weather is NOT expected.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Some high cirrus cloudiness may be present. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds east/southeast light.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds southeast light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some high thin cirrus clouds prevalent through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine to start, otherwise increasing clouds with a chance of P.M./night showers (perhaps a thundershower). Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

