Today's Forecast: Sunny and seasonable

LANSING, Mich. — We expect partly sunny, dry, quiet conditions today. A series of weak, moisture starved systems will track to our north this week. This will bring the chance of a flurry or sprinkle on Tuesday and a little better chance of light rain/snow Wednesday. Mid-Michigan is expected to stay mainly dry this week, but some lingering precipitation from these passing systems are possible. Any precipitation will be light and have little to no travel impacts. A larger system is expected to develop for the upcoming weekend, initially bringing rain showers Saturday into Sunday.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Mild temps. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs reaching near 40 degrees. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain or snow showers. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and coldest day of the week. Highs near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

