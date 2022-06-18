Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Our low humidity and comfortable temperatures continues today with sunny skies and a nice breeze from the north. The chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm develops on Sunday, however most of the region will remain dry all weekend long! High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid/upper 70s. It will be a beautiful weekend to celebrate Father's Day and Juneteenth. Another round of temperatures around 90 degrees is in the forecast for next week Monday through Wednesday. High humidity is likely to return as well. While most of next week will be dry, there's a chance for a stray shower again on Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant, comfortable temps! Low humidity too. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. North winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, comfortable. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds north/east and light.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Humidity builds through the day too. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, humid and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

