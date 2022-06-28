Today's Forecast: Sunny & a bit warmer with rain overnight

MID-MICHIGAN — A chilly calm start to the day with temperatures kicking off mostly in the 50s. Today begins with plenty of sunshine, with clouds developing in the afternoon. Our next shower chance with some possible thunder arrives late this evening into Wednesday, although many areas will likely be missed. Temperatures briefly warm to around 90 by Thursday, before another slightly better shower or thunderstorm chance arrives on Friday. Severe storms are not likely with either rain chance this week, but thunderstorms are possible. At this point, the majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the low to middle 80s through next Monday! Start making your outdoor plans. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News app.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Chance of a shower or storm by late evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest-west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Small chance for an early morning sprinkle, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of shower or storm arrives overnight Thursday. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY: Passing cold front brings chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

