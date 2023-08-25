Today's Forecast: Stray showers possible, heat & humidity stick around

LANSING, Mich. — After widespread severe thunderstorms produced damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, quiet skies will finally settle into the forecast to wrap up the week. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering, stray showers will be possible through the morning. Dew points remain elevated, which will keep us feeling muggy. Slightly cooler air will sweep in by the weekend as a cold front slides through the state. Thankfully, we'll get a break from the heat and humidity this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle 70s! We will stay with dry sunny skies through the weekend and start of next week!

