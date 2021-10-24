Today's Forecast: Steady showers return in late afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will be on the increase today, as another system arrives late this afternoon and evening. Widespread, steady rain showers and strong winds are anticipated tonight and all day on Monday. High temperatures for today stay in the lower 50s, while highs on Monday will only have readings in the upper 40s. Southwest Michigan is expected to receive the most precipitation, with some locations receiving over two inches of rainfall. Have a safe weekend.

Strong winds, steady rainfall, and cooler temperatures tonight and tomorrow

Sunday Morning Forecast - October 24th

By: Haleigh Vaughn

Posted at 4:02 AM, Oct 24, 2021

and last updated 8:40 AM, Oct 24, 2021

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Clouds will be on the increase today, as another system arrives late this afternoon and evening. Widespread, steady rain showers and strong winds are anticipated tonight and all day on Monday. High temperatures for today stay in the lower 50s, while highs on Monday will only have readings in the upper 40s. Southwest Michigan is expected to receive the most precipitation, with some locations receiving over two inches of rainfall. Have a safe weekend, West Michigan!

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light east winds to begin, becoming stronger in the evening.

TONIGHT: Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Winds east / northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Some wind gusts exceeding 25 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with steady rain showers likely. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

