Today's Forecast: Staying sunny and seasonal

LANSING, Mich. — A weak cold front moving in from the north along with high pressure shifting back into Canada will bring chillier air to us today. Temperatures today will only top out in the middle to upper 40s with some extra wispy clouds. Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, sunrise today is now at 7:55 a.m. and sunset is at 7:48 p.m. Clouds will increase and thicken on Monday and by Monday evening a rain/freezing rain/snow mix will develop across the region. A light coating of snow less than 1" along with a light glaze of ice is possible by early Tuesday. This mix will be gone by the afternoon. Most of next week features seasonable temperatures (for March) with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

TODAY: Sunny with thin clouds. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix expected late with highs in the lower 40s. Minor ice/snow accumulations are not out of the question.

TUESDAY: A few rain/snow showers early. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs around 50.

