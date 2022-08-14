Today's Forecast: Spotty showers taper off this afternoon, sunny and warm for the work week

LANSING, Mich. — Showers begin tapering off around the region, but spotty pop-up showers could last into the afternoon. Some areas could see another half inch of rain. Temperatures remain cooler than average, with highs today only in the low 70s. Dry skies return for the start of the work week. Fog is possible early Monday morning due to the moisture and cooler temperatures. The entire 7-day outlook has sunnier skies paired with temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, along with some crisp and cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering light showers possible. Highs in the low 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows reaching the lower 60s with east/northeast winds between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. An isolated shower possible inland. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs reaching the mid 80s.

