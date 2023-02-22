Today's Forecast: Snow, sleet, ice, rain and gusty winds

MID-MICHIGAN — A few scattered light snow showers are possible this morning with the most significant weather arriving late morning / early afternoon today. A mix of freezing rain, rain, sleet, snow, and strong wind gusts will take aim over the region from today through Thursday morning. Several alerts have been posted for West Michigan. Click HERE for more information. This evening and Thursday morning commutes will have the greatest difficulties, along with widespread power outages possible. Drier air filters in for the second half of Thursday, but a few light snow showers are possible. We will even push temperatures briefly toward 40 degrees which could cause a small window of melting. Temperatures drop leading into Friday as Friday morning we could see a flash freeze from any previous melting on Thursday. Lake effect picks up for Friday with high temperatures back in the 20s. Light snow also continues on Saturday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow developing in the late morning. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds east-northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix and breezy winds continues. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a lighter wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow through the late morning. Becoming drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40 degrees. Variable winds between 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for some light lake effect snow showers or flurries. Highs in the middle 20s. Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for light snow. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain. A few snowflakes possible overnight. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Early morning light drizzle and/or flurries; otherwise dry and mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

