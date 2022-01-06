Today's Forecast: Snow showers, Winter Weather Advisories

LANSING, Mich. — WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted until 10 A.M. Friday for all lakeshore counties (including Kalamazoo and Cass). We expect snow totals of 6" to 10" with locally higher amounts possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted until 10 A.M. Friday for Barry and Calhoun counties, where an additional 1" to 3" is expected. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted for Kent County until 7 P.M. this evening, where additional snow accumulations up to 2" to 3" is expected. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for St. Joseph county from 4 P.M. this afternoon until 10 A.M. Friday for additional snow accumulations of 1" to 3". Locally higher amounts are possible for each location. Please be safe and bundle up! Temperatures remain in the low/mid 20s today with a brief warm up and quick thaw this weekend in the 30s!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulations along/west of U.S. 131 of 2" to 4". Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds west/northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with more lake effect snow showers. The heaviest will occur west of U.S. 131 where another 3" to 6" will fall. Lows in the single digits inland and 10 to 15 at the lakeshore. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Total accumulations south/west of Grand Rapids will be on the order of 6" to 10" with locally higher amounts. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a possible evening drop or flake. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening lake-effect snow showers developing. Temps in the low/mid 30s during the morning, then falling into the teens by late day/evening.

