Today's Forecast: Snow showers; otherwise cloudy and cold

LANSING, Mich. — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren Counties until 7 P.M. this evening. Also for Berrien and Cass Counties until 1 p.m. this afternoon. These are likely to be extended as Arctic air will continue to drive steady to moderate lake-effect snow showers. As much as 3 to 6+ inches of additional snow will fall across from Holland into Berrien and Cass Counties. Snow should taper to flurries on Wednesday. By Thursday we expect another clipper system to move in with lingering lake effect snow behind it early Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to run well below normal through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of U.S.-131. Highs steady in the upper teens. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy inland and frigid. Lakeshore snow showers continue. Lows in the single digits below zero. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Lakeshore flurries. Highs in the upper teens. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits above/below zero.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and briefly warmer with the chance for more widespread snow showers with another clipper system in the afternoon and evening. Another 1" to 3" may fall. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with early lingering lake effect snow showers; otherwise, dry and partly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

