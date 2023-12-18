Today's Forecast: Snow showers, gusty winds and colder temps

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures continue to fall as colder air sweeps in this morning. Colder temps will help fire up some lake effect snow to get a taste of Winter to start the work week. Today's blast of cold air will keep afternoon temperatures in the lower 30s, with wind chills in the lower 20s due to a strong north/northwest wind. Travel could be slick due to snowfall mixed with 50 mph wind gusts, leading to blowing and drifting snow. Following the snow, the remainder of the work week looks to be dry, offering mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures before and through Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above-average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. It looks like the pattern may start breaking down around or just after Christmas. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook