Today's Forecast: Snow showers & breezy with feel like temps in the teens

LANSING, Mich. — Many communities will see snow showers continue into the work week. Some locations could pick up 1" to 3" of snow accumulation total through Tuesday, with isolated spots picking up 3" to 4" in lake effect bands. Drive with caution today and tomorrow. Winds today will be steady at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures only in the upper 20s near 30, feels like temperatures will be in the teens today, and potentially single digits tonight! After the lake effect winds die down throughout Tuesday, temperatures will begin warming back up to the upper 30s and lower 40s for the rest of the work week and into next weekend. We are tracking a couple of systems that may bring rain to snow mix both Friday and Sunday.

