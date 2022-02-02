Today's Forecast: Snow showers and falling temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Cold air continues to invade the region this morning transitioning any wintry mix to all snow. We're tracking a storm system for today and Thursday, bringing impactful snowfall to the region. The latest forecast models show this system producing the heaviest snow along/south of the I-94 corridor and over southeast lower Michigan. Locations like Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson can see amounts of 6-10+ inches. Difficult travel conditions are expected with this system. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will continue through 11 P.M. Thursday for Allegan, Barry, Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia Counties. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Eaton, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch Counties through 11 P.M. Thursday. This storm wraps up Thursday and we should be mainly dry on Friday, but bitter cold. Bundle up and drive safe!

TODAY: Snow showers, with the heaviest bands south and east of Grand Rapids. Breezy and sharply colder. Highs in the upper 20s early, then falling throughout the day. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening light snow diminishes into the overnight. When all said and done areas along/south of the I-94 corridor will be looking at total accumulations of 6-10"+. Grand Rapids would be on the order of about 3" to 5" with the current track of this system. Further north of GR, less than 1" is likely. Lows in the middle teens. North northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries. Light snow still possible for sections south and east of the I-94 area. Highs in the upper teens. North northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lake effect flurries possible. Northeast winds. Highs in the teens.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook