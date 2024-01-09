Today's Forecast: Snow, rain and gusty winds

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for a busy stretch of winter weather for the foreseeable future! Precipitation will begin as snow through this morning, eventually switching over to rain for the region during the afternoon. Colder air drops in tonight, transitioning all precipitation back over to snow. There is still variability in the forecast, we could see drastically different accumulations for rain and snow. This system will be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later this week as things become more active and more like winter. Thursday we expect another round of snow, but with a lighter and weaker system giving only an inch or two of additional snowfall. Another bigger winter storm, with more widespread heavier snow and wind will likely impact the area Friday night into Saturday. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures this weekend and next week with accumulating lake effect snow. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

