Today's Forecast: Snow and icy wintry mix moving in with breezy winds

MID -MICHIGAN — Cloudy skies welcome us this morning. A larger winter system is anticipated to move in from south to north by late morning bringing freezing rain and snow. Freezing rain is likely to accumulate (up to .10") near I-94 with primarily snow showers along and north of I-96. Accumulating snow between 2" to 4" will be possible between I-94 and I-96. For the region north of I-96, we expect 4" to 6" of snow through Friday morning. The exact amount is contingent on the track of the system itself, so stay tuned for updates. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for most of the region. Click HERE for more information about the approaching system. Colder air plunges in for Friday, delivering high temperatures back in the 20s and some lingering lake effect snow showers at the immediate lakeshore. Some sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with freezing rain and snow showers developing after the morning commute. Highest snow accumulation north of I-96 where 4" to 6" will fall. Snow, plus an icy mix elsewhere with lesser totals. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers and breezy winds. Lows in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance for lake effect snow showers or flurries at the immediate lakeshore. Some sunshine is possible inland. Highs in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of a stray rain shower. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of some stray wintry mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

